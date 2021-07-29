Local Five reporter gets a unique opportunity to fly in the Goodyear Blimp

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Goodyear Blimp is a staple at many sporting events but it also makes the occasional appearance in Oshkosh at the EAA Airshow providing a once in a lifetime opportunity to a select few passengers a year.

“It’s amazing. I’ve never had that opportunity before and I really did not know what it would be like but it’s a lot of fun,” said Ron Fagen from Minnesota.

Goodyear allowed a few reporters to head up in the sky with them for rides that were between 30 minutes and an hour.

The blimp weighs about 20,000 pounds and flew about 500 feet above the ground right over the Oshkosh Area.

Jerry Hissem, Chief Pilot of the Wingfoot 3 said flying the aircraft is “a combination of a helicopter and kinda an airplane.”

As the Chief Pilot, he has 24 years experience clocking around 8,000 hours in the sky.

“It can be tricky at times in the weather and the winds but most often it’s nice and smooth like the weather we had on today’s flight,” said Hissem.

These pilots have a unique experience controlling the 246 long blimp every time they fly.

Dan Smith, the Airship PR and Logistics Specialist said, “This blimp is actually technically not a blimp at all. It’s a semirigid airship. It means it’s got a triangular rib cage that goes down it inside so that allows us to mount the engines.”

Those engines allow the blimp to take off like a helicopter but between passenger rides the blimp never fully lands so the pilots have to switch passengers around because if everyone got off at the same time the blimp could float away.