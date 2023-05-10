GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Temperatures are rising, and many are looking to enjoy the great outdoors by gardening plants. Brian Schroeder is the manager of Schroeder’s Flowers and says now is the perfect time to plant.

“It looks pretty safe to plant the flowers, and that’s why they’re showing up to do some gardening,” explained Schroeder.

Schroeder says gardening and enjoying the outdoors are therapeutic for plant owners.

“The therapy of doing green gardening, it’s relaxing, it’s not stressful, and it’s a good thing to do after work,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder recommends gardening for those looking to relax this Spring and Summer.

“It’s easy to do, you just need to watch the plant, make sure it’s not wilting, and water once in a while,” said Schroeder.

Plants need the right amount of water, sun, and proper soil to grow to their full potential, so follow the instructions that come with every plant.