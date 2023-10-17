FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the Fond du Lac community are coming up with ways to help provide resources needed to nurse an injured K9 back to health.

Ramjets, located at 35 North Lincoln Avenue in Fond du Lac, is raffling a television for medical bills and anything else they might need for the police dog who was shot.

“To all of us, he is a hero, and we all step in to help as much as we can, so I am putting some raffles together, a 50-50, and everyone on Facebook is sending money,” said Deb Sabeo, Owner of Ramjets. “And I am referring them to the address for the sheriff’s department.”

Sabeo told Local 5’s Samantha Petters she’s doing this because police dogs are just as much a part of the community as everyone else.

“It’s just beyond amazing what they do and the time and hours and the hard work that they put into these dogs, it’s family. just like any officer, it’s family,” said Sabeo.

While Ramjets is showing support for the K-9 through raffles, Sandi Paws, a Foster home-based dog and cat rescue, is showing support in other ways. Local Five’s Samantha Petters spoke with Victoria from Sandi Paws Rescue, who says they are making t-shirts to donate proceeds to the K-9’s recovery and also making baskets for the families of the officers involved.

“I think the t-shirts are going to be amazing, and I think it’s going to say a lot in this community,” said Sandi Paws CEO Victoria Timreck. “People are going to wear these, and they’re going to wear them proud.”

Timreck says giving back to the Fond Lac County Sheriff’s k-9 program is the least they could do with all that Law Enforcement does.

“For these dogs and for any of our law enforcement people, they put their lives on the line every day,” said Timreck. “Our goal is to give something back to show them how much we care.”

If you are interested in donating to support the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s K-9 Program, you can reach out to Ramjets Tavern on Facebook, Sandi Paws online, or the Sheriff’s Department.