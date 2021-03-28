Local food pantry helps over 3,000 N.E. Wisconsin families facing food shortages

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The pandemic has led to food shortages for many northeast Wisconsin families. One local community outreach group is helping these families put food on the table.

On Saturday, Crusaders of Justicia held their weekly drive-thru pantry event in Manitowoc where they distributed boxes of food containing fresh fruit, vegetable, meat, dairy, and more.

Organizers say they have seen the need for these pantries to grow throughout the pandemic. Executive Director of Crusaders of Justicia, Jennifer Estrada says, “Especially the immigrant community, who were left out of the stimulus package, that needs seen to grow, and so, Crusaders of Justicia not only helped here, but we help in 18 different cities every single week. We’re up to our 42nd city since the pandemic started.”

Leaders say that the group has helped more than 3,000 families per week in multiple counties as well. For more information and optional pre-registration visit www.CrusadersOfJusticia.org.