Local food trucks to gather at Ashwaubomay Lake for ‘A Food A-Fare Food Truck Rally’

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A classic, summer time event will be gathering all sorts of delicious, local eats this afternoon.

Ashwaubenon’s ‘A Food A-Fare Food Truck Rally’ will be taking over Ashwaubomay Lake for the third time this summer. One of those is ‘4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ’ who are based out of Sherwood.

Aptly named after the family name, all four Schmidts help out in prepping and preparing their stacked BBQ menu. The BBQ experts have been in operation for a little over a month now and have already taken part in a few other local events. They’ll be serving up their famous nachos, tacos, and yes- pulled pork.

This is the third of four planned rallies, with a featured band, for 2020 at Ashwaubomay Park. A beverage tent will be on-site offering domestic and craft beers, soda, and water. “KOJO,” Caribbean and reggae, will be the musical entertainment for the night, playing from 5-8 p.m.

Food trucks will include:

4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ

Maldonado’s

Caribbean Cruiser

Gourmet Corn

The Dough Shop

Ice Clouds

Picnic tables are spread out or bring your own seating. Restrooms, hand wash stations and hand sanitizing stations on site. Picnic tables will be sanitized after use.

If you can’t make tonight’s rally, the fourth rally is planned for Thursday, September 17th, with the “Carbon Road Band.” For further information, call the Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (920) 492-2331.

