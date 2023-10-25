APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – High school students in the Fox Valley took part in the 2nd annual Career Focus Program at Fox Valley Technical College on Tuesday.

The program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives (PCI), and the event helped roughly 100 local students connect with professionals from many different professions, including IT, law enforcement, and healthcare.

“It makes me feel a lot closer to what I want to do and being able to have that opportunity when a lot of people don’t, especially at my age. It makes me really excited for what else I can do in the future,” said Appleton East student, Orajade Dupee.

PCI is a local nonprofit that helps to create opportunities for minorities in northeast Wisconsin. They partnered with the Appleton Area School District for the return of its successful Career Focus Program.

Program participants and workshop leaders include the Appleton Police Department, Thedacare, Fox Valley Tech, Goodwill, and Gold Cross Emergency.

The Career Focus Program has also recently expanded to Oshkosh and Menasha.