MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Community Clothes Closet is a non-profit organization that supplies free clothes for anyone in need.

Recently, the non-profit has seen a dramatic increase in the number of visits they have been getting in the last couple of months. Inflation has played a major role in increasing prices of food, gas, and clothes.

“As of October 1st, we are seeing 8,900 clients, and we see roughly about 1,100 of those clients each week,” said Operations Director Andrea Peterson. “the fact that we’re able to provide free clothing and take that expense off their plate is huge.”

The organization offers a wide variety of programs to its clients, such as New Start Boutique and Cool for School. With the increase in clientele, they have even started traveling to the homes of those in need of additional support.

“We hear time and time again that without our services, they would really struggle because they would be trying to come up with the money to purchase clothing items and bedding,” said Peterson. “Being able to come here, they don’t have to spend their money on that. They can spend their money on rent and food and other huge necessities.”

With the colder temperatures and winter season right around the corner, the nonprofit is asking for people to donate extra blankets, comforters, coats, sweatpants, and other winter necessities to help keep warm.

People can give back through financial donations so the organization can purchase more clothing, or they can deliver items directly to the donation center located at 1465-B Opportunity Way in Menasha.