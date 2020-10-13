Local fundraiser helping carve ‘Pumpkins for Pat’

Special fundraiser is asking the public to carve up some creativeness in an effort to raise money

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local group is taking a seasonal tradition and putting it to good use.

‘Pumpkins for Pat,’ a special fundraiser taking place this month, is asking the public to carve up some creativeness in an effort to raise money. It’s time to get your best pumpkin carving tools out and roll up those sleeves for a little friendly competition.

Just as the name implies, ‘Pumpkins for Pat’ is a pumpkin carving contest. Those who sign up will not only be competing for a special prize, but also helping one local family and their fight against cancer- with proceeds going toward medical expenses.

Marking not only a great fall activity to do with the family, but also helping out another local family in the process.

“It’s a family activity supporting another family,” says Heather Heil, Founder of ‘Pumpkins for Pat.’ “It’s something everyone can do, regardless of their comfort level with the Covid-19 situation. It can be done safely and it’s a fun activity that really anyone of any age can get involved in.”

There’s still plenty of time to participate in the contest. ‘Pumpkins for Pat’ will be going and running through the end of October. You can vote for your favorite pumpkin, as well as participate, by heading over to the Pumpkins for Pat- Carving Contest Facebook page.