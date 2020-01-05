Local girls’ hockey teams compete on the ice in tournament

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Area girls’ hockey teams hit the ice Saturday to compete in a local tournament.

Seven girls’ hockey teams from the Green Bay and the Fox Valley area faced off against each other at the Tri County Ice Arena in Neenah.

More than 100 girls competed on the ice.

The games began in the morning with the Green Bay Bobcats taking on the Fox River Freeze.

The day ended with WIAA girls high school action capping the evening with a conference matchup between the Bay Area Ice Bears and the Fox Cities Stars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories