Local goat farm hosting Yoga with Goats classes

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local farm is putting a spin on the typical yoga class.

Langer Acres Goat Farm is converting their barn into a relaxing yoga studio. Those yoga enthusiasts who decide to join in can expect a few furry partners, too.

“They’ll lay on your mat with you and maybe nibble on you,” says Rachel Langer, co-owner of Langer Acres Goat Farm. “You get distracted, it’s silly, it’s fun.”

You may have heard of hot yoga, steam yoga, maybe even power yoga. But have you ever heard of goat yoga? It’s just the latest trend to be taking over Northeast Wisconsin.

“We would have friends and family come and visit our farm and enjoy the goats and when they’d leave, they were all smiling and happy and we wanted other people to come and join in on that fun and so we decided to do yoga,” said Langer.

Classes begin with some relaxing, breathing techniques. Then, about five minutes after, the goats are let loose and join in on the class. Each class lasts about 45 minutes.

“This is my first year teaching goats with yoga and I really love it just because it has this really fun kind of feeling to it,” said Danielle Warden, Yoga instructor. “It’s not very serious and I really enjoy that because you hear lots of giggling and laughing in the background so it just brings a lot of excitement and fun to the practice.”

Even if you’re a beginner, that’s quite alright; all levels are welcome to this yoga studio.

“We’ve had lots of children participants so bring out the kids and make it a family fun event, too,” said Warden.

“It’s just a calming place so having therapy animals and also the benefits of yoga together is great and very beneficial to people’s health, too, and for their happiness and joy that we want to bring to them,” said Langer.

The yoga with goats classes take place Saturday mornings and Monday nights. You can find a full schedule and more information on the Langer Acres Goat Farm website.