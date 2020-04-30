1  of  2
Appleton golf business in the rough

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a lifetime spent helping golfers, a local golf legend finds his business in the rough.

Bob Burns’ love of golf started even before he was a caddy for the late, great Arnold Palmer, but that event is what really put it into full swing.

The Bob Burns Golf Academy has been a staple in the Fox Valley for nearly five decades and was even named one of America’s Top 50 Stand-Alone Ranges by the Golf Range Association of America.

Over the years, all the local high schools have used his practice range and Burns has given hundreds of golf lessons, free of charge, to disabled veterans.

As a PGA Master Professional, Burns had made golf clubs for Bob Hope, Joe Montana, and Mike Ditka, to name just a few.

While golf courses were recently allowed to open, driving ranges like Burns’ business, must remain closed.

After struggling to keep his business afloat amid a series of health problems, Burns says the latest quarantine could mean the end of his business.

“If I have to go another month or two, it’s over, ” Burns said. “We’re done here.”

For more information on Bob Burns Golf, click here.

