Local golfers prepare for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin ‘Golf For Kids’ Sake’ outing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This year, nearly 160 golfers will hit the links to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) and their mission to defend the potential of children in the community.

The outing, which is scheduled to take place on June 7 at the Thornberry Creek Golf Course in Oneida, had all of its available slots filled within two weeks of promoting their 34 annual Golf For Kids’ Sake fundraising event.

Golf For Kids’ Sake is one of the largest fundraising events in the BBBSNEW calendar and yet, staff and committee members were still surprised at how quickly the event sold out. Katie Hess, Executive Director with BBBSNEW, shares, “We are proud to continue offering Golf For Kids’ Sake as a fun, safe way to support youth mentoring. Many supporters golf year after year and even amidst the pandemic, they’ve continued to show their strong support for the children in our community.”

Organizers say that his year’s fundraiser will include a variety of games and activities for golfers of all skill levels including foursome photos, longest drive, chipping challenge, closest to the pin as well as some fun non-golf related activities like rubber chicken toss, pet a puppy, and more.

The BBBSNEW reminds residents that the Golf For Kids’ Sake outing isn’t just for fun but it is a way to bring awareness to the 72 children that are currently waiting for a mentor. BBBSNEW offers regular information meetings for community members interested in learning more about the organization. Anyone interested in learning more about being a Big should visit bbbsnew.org and select “Be A Big.”