Local Green Bay business celebrates 150 years in-service, spanning five generations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It is rare companies are able to remain in business for over 100 years. It is even rarer when company’s are family own and transcend multiple generations. Well on Monday, July 12, GLC Minerals was able to celebrate both of these feats.

GLC Minerals is a Green Bay-based business that was founded in 1871 by Fred Hurlbut. The company is a custom manufacturer of calcium carbonate, calcium, magnesium carbonate, and calcium sulfate products.

The company’s products are used in animal nutrition, industrial applications, pollution filters, and soil amendments. GLC also supplies also provides supplies to a variety of industries such as dairy, glass, paper, and plastics to name a few.

Wesley (Wes) Hurlbut Garner the second, the current owner and CEO of GLC Minerals, says this is a milestone moment for his company. He is extremely grateful for the company being able to grow and adapt to changing marketplaces. Saying, “each generation of leadership brought an entrepreneurial approach to the table, which was essential to our growth.”

The company went under a rebranding in 2015. Garner also launched GLC Integrated Services, a rail to truck trans-loading company intended to serve the state’s dairy industry. Currently, they have 48 employees and continue the 150-year-old tradition of being active users of the Port of Green Bay.