GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Green Bay summer camp that teaches kids about safety skills has officially opened for registration.

Safety Town 2022 is a summer safety camp that teaches around 250 local children various safety skills through classroom segments, guest presenters, and hands-on experience on the streets of the child-sized Safety Town.

Safety Town is complete with buildings, roads, pavement markings, traffic signals, and street signs and allows those attending the safety camp to learn safety topics such as bicycle, pedestrian, poison, electric, pet, playground, fire, car seat, bus, and many others.

“Safety Town has been going on for 20 years and it’s just such a great program for ages four through six or seven through nine-year-olds. The kids learn everything safety-related through the week-long program,” said Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director for the Center of Childhood Safety.

Safety Town 2022 Rules

Safety Town 2022 has several different camps which run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday:

June 20-24

June 27-July 1

July 11-15

July 18-22

August 1-5

August 8-12

“Things we really want to be aware of are bike and pedestrian safety with kids being outside. Making sure they’re always wearing a helmet. We also want to make sure that on days like today, kids are being careful of the heat and hydrating,” added Hess.

The Center for Childhood Safety is also seeking volunteers to assist with the Safety Town Program. According to organizers, volunteers play a vital role at Safety Town and are needed to continue the camp’s success.

For more information about Safety Town, you can visit their website here.