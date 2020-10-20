Local group ‘Mommy AF’ hosting socially distanced Halloween parade

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just because a pandemic might have cancelled Halloween for some cities, one group is still making sure the kids still have some spooky fun.

The organization ‘Mommy AF’ usually puts on a Halloween Party every year but, with the pandemic going on, that won’t be able to happen. Now, they’re putting on a Halloween parade in Green Bay.

That course will begin in De Pere with the parade making its way to Green Bay. All kinds of candy and goodies will be passed out to passerby as a way to carry on with the Halloween tradition. Members of the public are even welcome to sign up to have their car featured in Saturday’s parade.

“We’re looking for four or five more cars or trucks if people are willing,” says Andrea Fanta, Founder of Mommy AF. “They’ll come to my house around 8 a.m. and we’ll decorate them. We have window markers and streamers, and balloons, and some creepy and funny props to use!”

The parade is at John Muir Park and gets started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in taking part and getting involved can find more information on the Mommy AF Facebook page.