Local group spreading holiday cheer early with special food collection drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local group is getting a head start on holiday fundraising this year.

George’s Secret Elves are currently collecting food donations to help out those in need in our community. Their mission is to come together to spread some cheer to the community throughout the year.

They have a number of projects and one of those is a fundraiser ahead of the holidays. George’s Secret Elves will be collecting 20,000 food items to feed 600 students in the community for Christmas.

You can help get involved and find more information by visiting their Facebook page– they also have a GoFundMe page as well.