Local group works to make sure everyone has warm Christmas meal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One group in our area is making sure that no one goes without a warm meal on Christmas day.

“We know there is a tremendous need out there,” said Denise McFarlin. She founded Four Winds Ministries 15 years ago with a simple mission of helping everyone.

Christmas can be an incredibly lonely holiday, so each year McFarlin works to change that.

“This is as much as about feeding people who might not have a meal, as to also making sure that people are not alone,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

The group made about 500 meals in 2020. This year, they are making even more because of the difficult challenges that COVID-19 has brought to many.

Four Winds Ministries will be handing out the food from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Church, 301 N. Adams St., in downtown Green Bay on Saturday.

Volunteers will also be busy, getting those meals ready, handing them out, and also delivering them to people who might not be able to get downtown.

“We know that a knock on the door, a meal, and a blanket isn’t a complete substitute for spending the holiday with your family, but we do want to show the people of our community we are thinking about them,” McFarlin said.

McFarlin explains they are always looking for volunteers to help in all aspects of the Christmas meal giveaway.

“It’s everything from the homebound, and the elderly, who typically need meals. To families calling, who need 7, 10, or even 14 meals where they finally have a chance to get together with their extended family, but have the funding,” she said.

Helping to spread some Christmas cheer — one plate at a time.

“If you are out there and will be alone or need a meal for Christmas day, please call, or visit our website, because we do have the capability to serve more people tomorrow,” McFarlin added.

If you’d like to volunteer, or donate money to help pay for meals, visit their website. You can also call 902-371-1497 for more information, or to request a hot meal.