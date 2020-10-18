Local groups host drive-thru ‘Scouting for Food’ event for Manitowoc and Sheboygan communities

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Several local groups banded together to host a drive-thru ‘Scouting for Food’ event on Saturday.

The Boys Scouts of America’s Lakeshore District Scouting partnered with Bay-Lakes Council, Festival Foods, Sheboygan County Fook Bank, and the Manitowoc County food pantries to host a drive-thru ‘Scouting for Food’ event.

Members of the community were able to drop-off non-perishable food items at either the Sheboygan or Manitowoc Festival Foods parking lots with all of the donations supporting the communities in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.

Scouting for Food Chairman Kristy Knauer said, “We have the pantries from Peters Pantries, the Salvation Army, and Saint Vincent de Paul helping out. What we are doing is we have bins out front that people can donate their food in bags, boxes, or however they feel they need, and we also have a drive-thru where people can come through and drive through the back parking lot and we will take it out of their vehicles and divvy it up back here.”

