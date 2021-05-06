Local Habitat for Humanity revitalizes neighborhoods with Rock the Block program

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is kicking off its Rock the Block program this week.

According to a release, the program improves the lives of families by focusing on exterior home repairs, preservation projects for low-income homeowners, and community projects to improve and beautify the neighborhood surrounding the home.

Organizers say this year’s Rock the Block event is scheduled for May 6-8 in Downtown East Neenah. More than 20 projects are scheduled to improve homes in the neighborhood near St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church.

The non-profit organization says many homes in this neighborhood are more than 75-years-old and many of the homeowners are unable to afford the maintenance costs to repair their homes.

Rock the Block crew begins work on Neenah downtown east neighborhood.

John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, speaks at press conference.

“This year has been challenging for so many,” says John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “The fact that we can come together as a community to support our neighbors means so much, not only to the homeowners but to our volunteers and sponsors as well.”

From 2020 through 2023, organizers say the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity intends to transform eight neighborhoods.

To learn more about Rock the Block, including how you can support its efforts to transform neighborhoods in the Fox Cities, please email Amy McGowan at amym@foxcitieshabitat.org.