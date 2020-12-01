Local health department kicks off holiday donation drive in honor of coworker

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has put many on hard times, and a local health department is looking to help their lakeshore community.

The Kewaunee County Public Health & Human Services Departments kicked off their holiday donation drive called Giving for Sara Food & Hygiene Drive.

This is the 8th year the Departments have hosted this drive, all in honor of their coworker Sara who they lost in 2013.

Cindy Kinard, Public Health Officer with the County Health Department says they wanted to look out for the community this season, “With COVID and everything that’s gone on in 2020, we really want to make sure that our normal resources are well stocked for people this year since it’s been a trying year for everybody.”

They are asking for non-perishable food items and hygiene products that will be given back to local food pantries.

Donations will be accepted until December 31 at the Kewaunee County Public Health & Human Services Department building.

