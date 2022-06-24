(WFRV) – Several health experts in Wisconsin are speaking out after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn the Roe v. Wade case, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

Physicians across the state gathered virtually Friday to denounce the ruling. Many shared their concerns about Wisconsin’s 1849 law, explaining how it criminalized abortion.

The main message members said was abortions are a form of healthcare for women, and access is necessary to help protect their patients.

“We know our patients. We listen to their concerns and most importantly, we trust them to know what is best for themselves and their families when it comes to an unexpected pregnancy,” explained Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OB/GYN and member of CTP’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce in De Pere.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stopped providing abortions immediately after the ruling on Friday. Despite no longer legally being allowed to perform abortions, it said its work will not stop.

“Planned Parenthood’s doors are open across the state and we are still here to help patients to get the care they need,” explained Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin CEO Tanya Atkinson.

Some staff is even helping patients travel to other states where abortions are legal, like nearby Illinois.