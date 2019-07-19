Local health experts talk heat exhaustion amid steamy temps

As the area braces for hot temperatures, local medical experts are warning against what could happen if you’re out in the heat too long.

You don’t have to be outside for long for heat exhaustion to set in.

There are symptoms to look out for.

If you’re outside and start to feel dizzy, get nauseous, have a headache or feel cold or clammy, you might be suffering from heat exhaustion which can lead to heat stroke.

If you’re experiencing these symptoms health officials say lay down in a cool environment, drink plenty of water and if you can take a cool shower.

If someone starts to lose conciousness seek help.

“If they start to have symptoms like headache, nausea, vomiting, they try to rehydrate and they try to stay in the cool environment and they’re not getting better, I would highly recommend them to call their doctor and if they start to lose consciousness they need to call 911 or go to the emergency room,” says Ling Zhang DNP with Prevea Urgent Care.

Zhang says if you have to be outside for work and can’t avoid the hot temperatures, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear a hat.

And if you can help it avoid being outside between noon and 4 p.m.