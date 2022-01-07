Local healthcare providers administering COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 12-15

FILE – A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fight against COVID-19 continues as Northeast Wisconsin healthcare providers are doing all they can to reduce the risk of virus transmission and ensure communities stay safe.

Many local healthcare providers began announcing Friday that they are now administering COVID-19 booster shots to adolescents. The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently expanded eligibility of booster doses to those ages 12 to 15.

“With the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant and the continued burden of very high case and hospitalization numbers in our region, boosters have become an increasingly critical tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Bellin Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Michael Landrum.

Bellin Health:

Individuals 12 years and up Where: Bellin Health’s Ashwaubenon Community Vaccination Site, located on 1630 Commanche Ave. Bellin Health Primary Care clinic locations.

When: Beginning Monday, January 10

Bellin Health officials note that vaccine appointments for patients ages 5 – 11 are available at select locations. Bellin will expand vaccination availability to all its clinics as vaccine rollout proceeds. To schedule: Visit mybellin.org or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 920-445-7313.

Prevea Health:

Individuals ages 12 to 15 Where: At all Prevea Health centers

At all Prevea Health centers When: Beginning Friday, January 7

If someone would like to visit a Prevea health center for the sole purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, an appointment will be required. You can schedule an appointment online, through MyPrevea. Officials note residents do not have to be a patient of Prevea to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you may call 1 (833) 344-4373 to schedule an appointment. There is no cost for the vaccine, insurance, and vaccine status is not needed.

According to medical experts, this booster dose can be administered at least 5 months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. If a patient or community member is more than 5 months after their initial two-dose series, they can schedule now. At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 to 17 years old.

