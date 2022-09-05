KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin charitable organization is giving back to a local in an upcoming fundraiser ride.

According to the team at The All American Garage (T.A.A.G.), the purpose of the organization is to give back to the women and men who protect and serve our country.

In a Community Update on Monday, everyone learned T.A.A.G. is a 100% sponsorship and donation-funded organization and is made up of dedicated volunteers.

All-American Patriot Ride

The organization has put together an inaugural “The All American Patriot Ride” to help a local hero – Dominic Hall.

Volunteers say Hall is a husband and father of two young kids who joined the Appleton Police Department after two deployments with the 3rd Marine Reconnaissance Division, as well as the 19th Special Forces Group in Afghanistan.

Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, explained volunteers. One hundred percent of the profits raised from this ride will be donated to Hall and his family.

When and where

All vehicles are welcome to the ride. The team just asks that you display an American flag on your vehicle for the journey.

The route is around 100 miles with three stops, explained organizers. It will begin and end at the Ponderosa Bar and Grill in Greenleaf (7075 Morrison Road).

There will be live music by Big Dog Michael Murphy and the Band, with a free meal for registered participants. Throughout the day, you can find over 100 raffle basket items at the Bar and Grill. There will also be 50/50 drawings at each stop, as well as other giveaways.

The ride is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. Registration will start at 10:00 a.m. for $15 per person and the ride is set to leave at noon.

You can find the link to the Facebook event here.