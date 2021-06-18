Local hospitals give tips on keeping children safe near water

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -Local hospitals want to remind parents and caregivers as more families head to pools and beaches to always keep an eye on kids when they are in or around water.

According to the CDC, most drownings for children ages 1-4 occur in home swimming pools. Among ages 1-14, fatal drownings remains the second leading cause of unintentional injury related deaths.

Local hospitals recommend the following to stay safe:

Give kids your undivided attention. Actively supervise children in and around water, without any distractions. Use the “water watcher” strategy. When there are several adults present and children are swimming, designate an adult as the “water watcher” for a certain amount of time (such as 15-minute periods) to prevent lapses in supervision. Teach kids not to swim alone. Whether you’re swimming in a community pool, backyard pool or in a lake, teach children to swim with an adult. Older, more experienced swimmers should still swim with a partner every time. From the first time your kids swim, teach children to never go near or in water without an adult with them. Use proper floatation devices. Inflatable toys, rafts, air mattresses and water wings should never be used as lifesaving devices for children. Learn CPR. While you may be busy with a million things to do, learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be on the top of the list. It will give you tremendous peace of mind – and the more peace of mind you have as a parent, the better. Be extra careful around pool drains. Teach your children about the dangers of drain entanglement and entrapment and teach them to never play or swim near drains or suction outlets. Fence it off. Home pool owners should install four-sided isolation fences, with self-closing and self-latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming.

For additional information about swimming safety refer to the Red Cross Website.