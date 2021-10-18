Local K9 finds drugs on driver, tracks down suspect hiding in the woods

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A K9 with the Menominee Tribal Police Department had a busy Sunday after sniffing and finding drugs during a traffic stop and later locating a suspect that was hiding in the woods.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, on Oct. 17 Sergeant Wauckechon pulled over a vehicle and noticed signs of possible drug use. K9 Rosco searched the vehicle and found packages of crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

Drugs were also found hidden on the driver. A woman was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Later on that same day, officers responded to an active domestic violence situation. A woman was reportedly being strangled by a man. Before officers arrived, the man fled into the woods.

K9 Rosco again was deployed and was able to track the man, who was hiding behind a tree. The man was arrested and is reportedly changed with multiple offenses stemming from the incident. He also had two bench warrants previously issued for his arrest.

The identities of the suspects were not released, and there was no further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.