Local law enforcement agencies ready in case riots take place

GREEN BAY, Wi. (WFRV) – One week after the riots and violence took place at our nation’s Capitol building, local law enforcement agencies say they are prepared in case any incidents arise here.

“A lot of is have been revisiting what our plans are, our security plans for local governments,” said Chief Todd Thomas of the Appleton Police Department. We live in an era where we can no longer say that this won’t happen here and departments are always on alert. “It’s something we’ve been doing in Appleton,” said Thomas.

The chief, like so many of us are still reacting to what was broadcast on TV and streamed on social media. “It was eye opening, shocking, something I hope we never see again in our lifetime,” said Thomas.

Green Bay Police also has a strategy in place in case riots and violence happens here. You might recall not so long ago there were riots and protests that took place in Green Bay’s Downtown area that resulted in thousands of dollars in losses and even a shooting.

The department is still learning from those incidents and have learned from the events in D.C. as well.

“The Green Bay Police Department takes a proactive effort to learn from others and what they have gone through,” said Commander Kevin Warych. We are often reminded that police work is a collaborative process between departments and the community.

“We are having a lot of briefs, training and communication with our personnel on what we are doing. If there is someone who has a better idea, or if we miss something we can come together as a team to provide the best response,” said Warych.

There are monthly meetings between local departments to go over crime statistics and policies that can be helpful across the board. Members of the community are encouraged as all ways to report crimes to the police for a response.

The departments want everyone to remember that protesting is not against the law. When individuals engage in unlawful activity that includes theft and vandalism, that becomes a problem.