Local Law Enforcement leaders meet to discuss strategy in light of Kenosha riots and violent protests

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-On Wednesday, local Law Enforcement leaders met to discuss the riots and unrest that is happening in Kenosha. As the Kenosha Police Department receives additional help from Federal Authorities, local chiefs are working on a plan of action in case a situation like that erupts here.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says that the department has not sent any additional resources or officers to Kenosha, but the call for help was placed by that department earlier this week. “Mutual aid here in Wisconsin is enacted when a sheriff of any county needs additional police resources. Whether it’s officers, vehicles, or S.W.A.T team members, they will go to the Wisconsin Emergency Management department and put out that request which goes statewide,” said Chief Smith. The meeting held today, covered how to respond, and what resources to use in the event of an unlawful assembly declaration within Brown County.

Chief Smith reminds everyone that they have the right to protest, as long as it is done in a lawful way. Anyone found to be breaking the law, could face prosecution. At this time, it is unclear if any local departments have sent resources to Kenosha.