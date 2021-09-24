GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local law enforcement participate in active shooter response training

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.

(WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in active shooter response training for the month of September.

According to the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, officers have had the opportunity to train with public safety partners and provide training for community members.

The following are the types of jobs trained recently:

  • Dispatchers
  • Call takers
  • Civilian organization sin Green Bay

Officers say they were also able to participate in joint training exercises with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Public Safety Communications.

  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.
  • Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.

If your Green Bay organization is interested in receiving active shooter response training or training in tactical emergency casualty care, the Green Bay Police ask you to contact Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

With first pairings set, Ryder Cup officially gets underway

Live at Whistling Straits: Ryder Cup Match Play breakdown

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran