Local law enforcement participate in active shooter response training

(WFRV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in active shooter response training for the month of September.

According to the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, officers have had the opportunity to train with public safety partners and provide training for community members.

The following are the types of jobs trained recently:

Dispatchers

Call takers

Civilian organization sin Green Bay

Officers say they were also able to participate in joint training exercises with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Brown County Public Safety Communications.

Courtesy: Green Bay Police Dept.

If your Green Bay organization is interested in receiving active shooter response training or training in tactical emergency casualty care, the Green Bay Police ask you to contact Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht here.