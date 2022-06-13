OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – This past weekend local law enforcement rescued a few ducklings that had fallen and gotten stuck in a storm drain in Oshkosh.

Duckling rescue in Oshkosh

According to officials, the City of Oshkosh Fire and Police Department were on the case. Fire fighters and officers were able to rescue all of the ducklings, eight in total.

A post on the fire departments Facebook explained first responders were able to return the ducklings safely to their “very distressed hen mother”.

This effort was said to have taken over several hours and some brain power, but they were able to reunite the family in the end.