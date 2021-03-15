Local leaders ask: what do you think about LIFE in Brown County?

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the third time, Brown County residents are being asked to share their thoughts on LIFE.

“LIFE stands for Leading Indicators [For] Excellence,” Brown County United Way President & CEO Robyn Davis explained, “and so when you think about what makes up an excellent community, we can all get better, right? We’re all on the journey.”

The survey is separated into 10 indicators like safety and education, which will paint a picture of where we’re at in that journey.

“These have been areas that I think nonprofits have, and community leaders, and philanthropies, have come together and identified and collaborated on for solutions,” Greater Green Bay Community Foundation President & CEO Dennis Buehler said.

Davis added, “Some of the indicators may not be germane to the work of individual organizations but taken together, it paints a picture of our community.”

A picture that will help those who serve the community.

“Non-profits, for philanthropies, for community leaders, to take that information and understand, are there ways we can use that to really shape our programs and attend to the issues the way the community feels are important,” Buehler said.

The survey will soon be available in Spanish, and will be open through the end of March.

“You want as many people as possible to weigh in on what does this community look like mean to them,” Davis said, “so offering it in a variety of languages means that you remove barriers from people being able to participate.”

By the end of 2021, all of the information gathered is expected to be available on an online dashboard.

“Use that in trying to all work together toward, working toward some of those common issues that the community’s identified,” Buehler said.

The survey was also taken in 2011 and 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.