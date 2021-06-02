Local man convicted for Fond du Lac overdose death and Ripon drug delivery in 2020

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A local court has found a man guilty of reckless homicide related to a methamphetamine overdose death in Fond du Lac and delivery of fentanyl in Ripon.

According to court documents, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced the guilty verdict of David Bresser, who pled no contest to both the death and fentanyl delivery.

He was later convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a Fond du Lac overdose death on April 4, 2020, and convicted of Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl related to an August 6, 2020 incident in Ripon.

Bresser has prior convictions for Burglary, Felony Bail Jumping, and Domestic Abuse.

“These convictions will help keep our community safer with one less drug dealer on our streets. Despite this, there will be a lifetime of grief for the family and friends of the victim because these convictions will not bring him back,” says District Attorney Toney.

Officials say the court revoked bond, ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and scheduled a sentencing hearing for August 17.

Bresser faces up to 35 years of initial prison confinement and 20 years of extended supervision.