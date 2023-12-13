GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Battle Corn Care Packages delivered toys to the St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Battle Corn Care Packages chief operating officer Cortis Vallier says he could never repay the hospital’s staff for helping his family in their time of need.

“She was treated here at the hospital, and since her passing, we have made it an effort every year to make sure we take care of the child life department here that took such good care of her,” stated Vallier.

Child life specialist Kailee Hanson says the toys help kids relax during their hospital visits.



“Our program is completely run off of donations and these gifts and donations and everything that comes to us allows us to make the whole year special for our patients to try and normalize it a little bit and make it less scary for them,” said Hanson.

Vallier donated more than three thousand dollars worth of toys and said he aims to make his daughter proud.

“It’s never about the thanks, it’s not about recognition or anything like that, but we just want the families to know that we’re here to help them and we want these people here that don’t get enough recognition to know we care so much and love them for everything they provided for our daughter when she was going through her battle,” explained Vallier.

Vallier has donated toys to the hospital for three years and plans to do so yearly.