Local Marcus Theatre to offer “vaccinated only” showings, starting Dec. 10

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Marcus Theatre in Appleton is offering a unique showtime option for guests who are vaccinated.

The select shows are not the first in Wisconsin and may not be the last. Specific Marcus Theatres nationwide, including two others in Wisconsin and two in Illinois, are giving viewers the added option to attend “vaccinated only” showings.

According to a release, Valley Grand Cinema will have these shows available twice a day for two films, starting Friday, Dec. 10.

Not vaccinated?

Marcus Theatre officials say viewers who aren’t vaccinated can also see the films offered for the special showings. They say vaccination-required shows will have regular showtimes with the same film, so everyone has the option to watch a movie they are interested in.

Valley Grand Cinema staff says this week’s vaccine-required shows are scheduled to be “West Side Story” and “National Champions.”

Showtimes will be marked on the website and on the Marcus Theatres App. The movie’s title should display “(VAX REQUIRED)” to be a part of the special option. See the example below.

From Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, WI

Bring proof of vaccination

Officials with Marcus Theatre say movie-goers should be aware of the following:

Guests of all ages will need to show proof of vaccination in the form of a vaccination card or a photo of a card along with a photo ID.

Guests will be considered “fully vaccinated’ once they are two weeks out from having completed either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series or from having recieved the J&J single dose vaccine.

Guests who show up with a negative COVID-19 test will not be admitted into the theater. In order to be admitted, they will need to show proof of vaccination (e.g. vaccination card or photo of a card along with a photo ID).

For more information, visit the Marcus Theatres “vaccinated only” showings page.