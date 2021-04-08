Local middle schoolers win DNR’s Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the winners of the third annual Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest. Submitted by fourth through sixth graders around the state, the DNR says each poster helps spread the word about the shared role in keeping all wildlife healthy, and most importantly, wild.

According to a release, the warmer months of spring and summer mean the frequency of human-wildlife encounters increases, especially those involving young wild animals. While most of these encounters are harmless, there are times when well-intentioned people interfere in wildlife situations because they incorrectly assume a young animal is orphaned.

The Keep Wildlife Wild initiative began in 2014 to provide information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds an animal that needs help. The DNR says the contest is a fun way for kids to spread that message.

“We received about 130 poster designs from fourth, fifth, and sixth graders across Wisconsin,” says Amanda Kamps, DNR Wildlife Health Conservation Specialist. “It was a fun and challenging task to narrow down the winners for each grade. The level of artistic ability and creativity of the students is incredible, and we look forward to highlighting these talented young artists.”

To view all the winning posters, click here.

The DNR would also like to thank every student who submitted a poster entry and helped spread the word that a wild animal’s best chance of survival is with its mother.

Fourth grade winners:

First place, Archer Peterson from Brillion

Second place, Nayeli Ostrander from Lodi

Third place, Hutson Conley from Plover

Fifth grade winners:

First place, Mathew Bernier from Beloit

Second place, Thea Kammerud from Darlington

Third place, Blythe Griggs from Campbellsport

Sixth grade winners:

First place, Miriam Borgwardt from Fond du Lac

Second place, Wyatt Orth from Medford

Third place, Kate Mischick from McFarland

For more information on what to do if you come across a newborn animal or an animal of any age that may be sick or injured, click here.