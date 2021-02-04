Local municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin making plans for a busy night clearing snow

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) It has certainly been a mild winter this year. But at this moment Northeast Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning. And as Kris Schuller reports, it had local municipalities making plans for a busy night.

When lots of snow is in the forecast.

“We’re anticipating the 4-to-7-inch range,” said De Pere Street Superintendent Tony Fietzer.

Along with a chance for sleet and freezing rain, public works departments like here in De Pere plan their work and work their plan .

“Doing a little bit of pretreatment trying to be proactive, now it’s just a lot of waiting for it to get here,” Fietzer said.

Thursday Fietzer’s crews were putting salt down making sure any moisture trapped under the snow to come couldn’t freeze into solid ice.

“With that moisture and once it starts to freeze, with the temperatures going where they’re predicted for the next week, it’s going to cause a lot of issues. If it doesn’t get off now it’s going to be difficult to push off,” Fietzer said.

De Pere has seven salt trucks filled with nine tons. In a storm like this they’ll put down six tons each.

In the city of Green Bay, it’s a similar plan and a similar concern, with salt brine trucks treating main and even residential roads.

“Hills, curves, intersections, things we call hotspots, where it can be treacherous, a safety concern for people maneuvering their vehicles when there’s that hidden slippery underneath the ice, underneath the snow,” said Chris Pirlot from Green Bay Public Works.

Once the snow falls both cities will keep main roads open and when the storm moves out, both begin full plowing operations.

“Generally, if we get in at midnight, by around 6 a.m. most areas are plowed out,” Fietzer said.

“As soon as it’s done, we’re moving it. 460 miles of city streets,” said Pirlot.

Snow from one of the few substantial storms to hit Northeast Wisconsin this winter.

“I would consider it our first real storm of this winter season,” Pirlot said.

Both communities say the mild winter has left them with plenty of road salt.