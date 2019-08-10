Local musicians hold benefit to help hit-and-run victim Ryan Donovan

Friday local musicians gathered to make music while raising money to help one of their own.

Ryan Donavan is in the hospital in a coma as a result of a hit-and-run last week.

His fellow bandmates and area artists are hoping to help him pay his medical bills.

Jesse Mancha Jr. is a musician and a friend to Ryan Donovan.

He took the lead in Friday’s benefit efforts because it was personal, the news crushing.

“I was pretty brokenhearted because Ryan is such a good guy, a sweetheart, good soul and he supports me and my music and I do the same for him,” says Mancha Jr.

20-year-old Christopher Morris is accused of hitting Ryan while he was crossing the street in downtown Green Bay.

He faces charges including hit-and-run involving great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Sardine Can was host to the benefit, it’s where Ryan’s band Vacation has played numerous times this summer.

“We have a lot of regulars and people that come here and it spread quickly,” says Sardine Can co-manager Nicole Smith. “I was actually on vacation when I heard it and I couldn’t believe it. We heard at about the accident first and about 20 minutes later we heard that it was Ryan and it was just heartbreaking.”

For every Corona bought Friday one dollar will be donated to the family from the Sardine Can.

But the music makers say they’re just trying to show support for someone who has supported them.

“The artists community, especially the musicians around here, we support each other and that’s the only way to get us rolling,” says Mancha Jr. “If you want the music or an art scene anywhere you gotta show support for your fellow artists, especially in a situation like this.”

Situations they hope will happen to no one else, but want everyone to know they’re there to help.

“I had it done for me once upon a time,” says Mancha Jr. “And I thought it would be good to do it for a friend of mine.”

If you’d like to donate to Ryan’s recovery efforts click here.