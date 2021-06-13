GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Local non-profit builds 60 beds for kids in Brown County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 85 volunteers came out to help build 60 beds for kids in Brown County.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace’s De Pere chapter built beds for kids in the Green Bay area. Volunteers came out on June 12 to build the 60 beds.

The build is part of a program called Bunks Across America and its goal is to build over 7,500 beds with up to 15,000 volunteers across the country.

“Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That’s what happens when a child receives a bed. That’s why we do this – for them,” says Luke Mickelson, SHP Founder.

The De Pere chapter has delivered over 50 beds to tkids in the Green Bay area this year alone.

For more information about Sleep In Heavenly Peace visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout

Island Resort Championship Day 2

Convergence of talent creates unique viewing experience at Island Resort

Sarah Hoffman

Golfers tee off at Island Resort Championship