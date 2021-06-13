Local non-profit builds 60 beds for kids in Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 85 volunteers came out to help build 60 beds for kids in Brown County.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace’s De Pere chapter built beds for kids in the Green Bay area. Volunteers came out on June 12 to build the 60 beds.

The build is part of a program called Bunks Across America and its goal is to build over 7,500 beds with up to 15,000 volunteers across the country.

“Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That’s what happens when a child receives a bed. That’s why we do this – for them,” says Luke Mickelson, SHP Founder.

The De Pere chapter has delivered over 50 beds to tkids in the Green Bay area this year alone.

For more information about Sleep In Heavenly Peace visit their website.