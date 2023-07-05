STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County Candle Company is a small candle shop that was created to support Ukraine amid the war against Russia.

The owner of the store, Christiana Trapani, launched the business back in February of 2022, and the company has since taken off.

Local community members have seen how hard Trapani has worked to create change and give back to those who need it the most.

Their efforts to support Ukraine, other nonprofits, and charities also caught the attention of officials from the United States Capitol.

On Friday, Door County Candle was one of three businesses that were asked to meet virtually with members of the White House. The owners say it was an incredible opportunity to voice their suggestions on how small businesses can expand and compete with larger businesses.

When Trapani first thought of the idea of creating the nonprofit, she asked herself how she could help from so far away. As a second-generation Ukrainian, she was determined to help in any way she could.

Since its opening last year, the candle store has managed to raise over one million dollars by donating 100% of the profits to Ukraine.

Christiana and her husband, Nic Trapani, are looking to grow the company through their specially crafted candles and be a part of a movement for positive change worldwide.

“I want this to be so much more than just a candle shop, I want it to be something much bigger,” said Trapani.

If you want to be an agent for change and help the Door County Candle Company continue to make a difference, you can visit their website and explore the variety of candles, essential oils, and more.