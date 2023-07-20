GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit that welcomes everyone to enjoy the outdoors and spend time on our local waterways, Green Bay Sail and Paddle focuses on promoting safety around water and still enjoy water sports on the bay.

The organization has a wide range of classes to take and events to attend. From a kids club to private lessons to rentals to a STEM camp for kids, there is so much to experience.

If the water is calling you, then so are some lessons in sailing and kayaking. The staff and instructors are certified and offer safety to all who attend.

The nonprofit supplies its own fleet of Hobie Wave Catamarans and Pelican Bandit NXT Kayaks that offer stability and ease to all levels of experience.

“Our mission is to promote safe operation on the bay,” said Operations Manager Jeff Larson. “And our hope would be that we can serve a larger community and more people know about us and get out here and discover it.”

For more information, a complete list of their programming, or to register, visit the Green Bay Sail and Paddle website.