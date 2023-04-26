GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodger’s time in Titletown wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, but according to local nonprofits one thing that remained constant over the years was his commitment to giving back to the community.

From hanging out with kids at Camp Hometown Heroes (a grief counseling camp for children whose parents died while serving our country), to helping make the wishes of children battling serious illnesses come true through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Rodgers has been very active in the community during his time in Green Bay.

Many local nonprofit officials said they are sad to see Rodgers go.

“Personally I’d like to thank him for the generosity on the behalf of the Salvation Army and the community that we served,” said Matthew O’ Neil with the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

A signed Aaron Rodgers jersey hangs in a hallway of their Union Court location. O’Neil said over the years, Rodgers donated over $160,000 to their Christmas programs. He also donated his time, signing countless autographs for fans as part of Salvation Army match days.

According to Salvation Army records, Rodgers first got involved with the organization in 2016.

O’Neil even recalls a time when Rodgers bought pizza for all the people in line waiting to get his autograph. He said Rodgers usually asked for no media at the events because he didn’t want recognition for the contributions he made to the community.

“He is an MVP in our community,” said O’Neil. “He’s an ambassador not just for the team but when you can highlight an organization during their largest campaign it goes far beyond the money raised.”

Rodgers also contributed to a variety of causes in his home state of California including donating money to those affected by the wildfires there.