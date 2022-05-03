WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Officials are speaking out as the Supreme Court allegedly thinks about overturning the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion.

The information about the Supreme Courts’ decision came from a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico. Chief Justice John Roberts with the Supreme Court confirmed the draft opinion on abortion is authentic.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned,” President Biden said in a written statement released by the White House.

According to the Associated Press, nearly all abortions could become illegal in Wisconsin if the leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision holds up.

Below are reactions from state officials

Senator Ron Johnson went to Twitter and commented on the “unprecedented breach.”

The tweet read, “The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to “fundamentally transform” America.”

Attached to the tweet was a different account that reported the decision.

Senator Tammy Baldwin also commented on Twitter.

Her tweet said, “If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too.”

Her tweet ended with a hashtag stating #WHPA.

Governor Tony Evers was also on Twitter, commenting through three tweets with his reaction.

The first tweet said, “Congress must act now to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare for every Wisconsinite—and every American.”

“The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated. This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites—including Wisconsin women and their families—more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision,” said the second.

“Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor,” stated the third.

Bryan Steil was on Twitter, as well. He said, “Today’s news reminds us of the importance of protecting the sanctity of life. As we await the final opinion from the Court, I proudly stand as pro-life.”

Sarah Godlewski also commented on the possible decision, saying, “Outlawing abortion isn’t popular in ANY state in America, but that hasn’t stopped the Republicans from their decades-long crusade against our reproductive rights. Democrats need to act NOW. They cannot let the filibuster stand in the way of protecting abortion access.”

Attached to her tweet is a Washington post image saying, “We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law, we can’t afford to wait one more day.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher released a statement to Local 5 that said, “A leak of this magnitude is unprecedented and must be fully investigated. Americans rely on the Supreme Court to faithfully uphold the Constitution, and any effort to undermine the legitimacy of this institution should be widely condemned.

If the decision stands, the power to make abortion laws would rest where it belongs: with the states. But as the Supreme Court said in a release this morning, the document that leaked is a draft that does not represent the Court’s final decision. The Justices deserve the chance to do their jobs free from reckless political interference and we must give them an opportunity to do so.

In the meantime, those of us in the pro-life movement should continue to stand up and fight for the unborn in Congress as we await a final decision.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul also took to Twitter, saying in a tweet, “Overruling #RoeVWade and making abortion a felony in many parts of the country wouldn’t end abortion where it’s banned. What it would end is safe abortion, and it would mean that women would die unnecessarily.”

He went on to say, “Allowing politicians to interfere in women’s reproductive health decisions is backwards and wrong. A government that forces women into labor is not a government that’s protecting freedom.”

And, “A decision striking down Roe would be ominous for other freedoms as well. A Court that allows the government to take away a freedom it has protected for nearly 50 years cannot be expected to stop there.”

Ending with, “We must speak out against this effort to erode Wisconsinites’ freedom. If the Court abandons precedent and Roe falls, we must fight to protect reproductive freedom—and our other freedoms—in Congress, state legislatures, and state courts.”

