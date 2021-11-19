Wisconsin officials react to Rittenhouse verdict

(WFRV) – Local officials released statements following Kyle Rittenhouse getting cleared of all charges.

A jury read the verdict ‘not guilty’ for all of the charges against Rittenhouse. The verdict was read shortly after 12 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers released a lengthy statement regarding the verdict in the Rittenhouse case. In his statement, Evers mentions that moving forward together and united is important to building a better future.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson mentioned that he believes that justice has been served in the Rittenhouse trial. He also hopes that everyone can accept the verdict.

Rep. Gordon Hintz also released a statement following the reading of the verdict. In his statement, he mentions that the ruling could be a green light for ‘these types of people’ to instigate violence.

My thoughts are with the loved ones of Anthony Huber and JoJo Rosenbaum, who were killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on August 25, 2020. Both men should still be alive today.



I urge all Wisconsinites to support continued healing for the people of Kenosha and to reimagine what true justice and safety look like in Wisconsin. Let us all work to transform this painful moment into a turning point in ensuring accountability in public safety, addressing systemic racism in our state, and prioritizing true justice and healing in Wisconsin.



This ruling is a green light for these types of people to instigate violence, only to use violence to escape accountability. Rep. Hintz

Sarah Godlewski, who is the State Treasurer of Wisconsin, said it is outrageous that there will be no justice and accountability for the incident.

