Operation Dry Water: Coast Guard stresses importance of sober boating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 4th of July weekend is one of the most fatal weekends for boating accidents.



The U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary will be working with local officials to help keep the waterways safe. They will be patrolling and participating in Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round campaign that focuses on awareness of boating under the influence and enforcement. The 4th of July is known for its boating, drinking, and deadly accidents. The U. S. Coast Auxiliary is working to prevent these things from happening on the waterways.

Local officials are also stressing the importance of having the necessary safety equipment. For details on what tools you need, visit their website.



