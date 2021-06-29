GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Operation Dry Water: Coast Guard stresses importance of sober boating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 4th of July weekend is one of the most fatal weekends for boating accidents.

The U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary will be working with local officials to help keep the waterways safe. They will be patrolling and participating in Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round campaign that focuses on awareness of boating under the influence and enforcement. The 4th of July is known for its boating, drinking, and deadly accidents. The U. S. Coast Auxiliary is working to prevent these things from happening on the waterways.

Local officials are also stressing the importance of having the necessary safety equipment. For details on what tools you need, visit their website.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

Kaukauna softball squeaks by into the state semifinals

Confident Denmark team eyes first state baseball title

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season