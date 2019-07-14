Local organization celebrates 100 years of service to veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An American Legion Post in Green Bay celebrated 100 years of service to veterans and military personnel on Saturday.

An American Legion Post, the Green Bay’s Sullivan Wallen Post 11, held a Centennial Celebration at the American Legion Sullivan Wallen Post 11 located at 1708 N. Irwin Ave. from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There was food, drink, music, games for the kids, raffles, special historical displays, and more.

A silent auction was also held at the event with various prizes including a chartered fishing trip on the Bay of Green Bay with an experienced guide.

The Commander of the Sullivan Wallen Post 11 Robert Haglund said the organization not only serves veterans, but the community as a whole.

“We also help out the community and we help the kids so we do things like we sponsor Boy Scout Troops, American Legion Baseball, American Legion Bowling, the Badger Boys, and Badger Girls, so we sponsor a lot of things to help the kids,” Haglund said.

All proceeds will go towards the American Legion Family programs to provide support to veterans, military personnel, and their families.