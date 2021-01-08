Local organization receives grant to continue helping foster children

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Foster the Village received a grant from the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, to help serve more foster children in Brown County.

Foster the Village, a nonprofit organization founded in 2018, was established to provide assistance to children removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.

According to a release, the organization provides free clothing, shoes, basic care items and other services to children to support them and their foster families.

Thanks to a grant from the Capacity Building Initiative of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Foster the Village will develop a plan to serve more children and strengthen families in Brown County.

“The grant will help us determine the needs of the foster care community and tailor our services to best serve them. We are fortunate to have the support of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation,” says Foster the Village Founder and President, Cheri Salmon.

According to a release, Foster the Village has expanded its reach from 250 children served to more than 850 served in 2020.

