Local organization to grant money to woman making impact in community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Nancy Armbrust Impact Award recipient will receive a grant of $5,000 for a local nonprofit organization of choice.

According to a release, the Nancy Armbrust Impact Award was created by Schreiber Foods to honor Nancy Armbrust, a retired Schreiber Foods executive, community advocate and leader.

The award is given annually to recognize a woman who has had a lasting impact on the community.

The award, given in partnership with Schreiber Foods and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, includes a grant of $5,000 to be given to the recipient’s nonprofit organization of choice.

Community members are invited to nominate an individual who meets the following criteria. Nominations should be submitted by Feb. 1.

Those that are nominated should meet the following criteria:

Contribute time and talent to improve the quality of life for others in the community

Actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential

Empower women and inspire girls by being a role model for others to emulate

Create an environment in an organization(s) that values women’s accomplishments and contributions

Previous award winners are:

Nancy Armbrust

Dr. Brookh Lyons

Dr. Michelle Langenfeld

According to a release, the award will be presented on Mar. 3, at the virtual Backstage With the Women’s Fund event.

More information and the nomination form can be found here.