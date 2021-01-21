Local organizations donate to rebuild Lakeside Park playground after fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a fire destroyed their playground, two community organizations are banding together to donate and rebuild Lakeside Park’s playground equipment.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department put out the fire on Dec. 21, 2020, saying the loss of equipment made families struggle with finding a place to get outdoors with their children during the pandemic.

According to a release, Agnesian HealthCare Foundation and Lakeside Forward plan to collectively donate $40,000 to rebuild the outdoor playground.

“When we learned of this tragic loss, we were eager to step up and help the community regain this treasure for our families and their children. We have seen that during the COVID-19 pandemic that outdoor activities are playing a vital role in maintaining a healthy and safe lifestyle,” says Shawn Fisher, Executive Director of Agnesian HealthCare Foundation.

Organizers say the new equipment will be safe and include all-ability pieces; ensuring accessibility and sensory benefits that allow children a safer place to play, feel exhilarated, and experience new environments.

“Recreating this area of the park is one small gesture to ensure children of all ages and abilities will have a safe place to play,” says Sadie Parafiniuk, President/CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, and member of Lakeside Forward.