GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Halloween approaches, parents are asked to be mindful while trick or treating and local leaders say your sweet tooth could put you in danger if safety precautions are not taken.

“Halloween is a fun time as long as you know what your kids are doing. If you are with the kids make sure you keep them respectful,” said Captain Clint Beguhn, Green Bay Police Department.

Kids will soon roam the streets wearing costumes and knocking on doors in hopes of receiving candy, authorities say drugs have been found in candy given to trick or treaters and parents should check the candy before allowing kids to eat it.

“Well, there have been some instances nationwide where it comes to T.H.C. being in gummies or something like that. There was something put out by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) about fentanyl appearing in Nerd-looking form. If you look at the candy and it is in its original container, sealed, it should be safe to eat,” said Beguhn.

Candy is not the only concern this year. The Center for Childhood Safety says many kids have suffered injuries by not being aware of their surroundings.

“Halloween is one of the number one nights kids get hit as pedestrians, so we need to be mindful not only of our children who are excited about that candy, that they’re actually crossing at crosswalks looking left right left,” said Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director at the Center for Childhood Safety.

The center also recommends candy givers have other options for trick-or-treaters as concerns about infused candy grows.

“Maybe give options other than candy? I know it’s not always great, but you could give out things other than all that candy because who needs all that candy? You know there’s pencils, rings, stuff that you can give out that are not candy so maybe consider handing out some of the other options as well,” said Hess.

Medical professionals say one way to help save a life if someone begins to overdose on fentanyl is to distribute Narcan, a medication meant to reverse opioid overdose. It is available without a prescription at many pharmacies.