Local organizations host COVID-19 vaccination event for Hispanic community

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several organizations are coming together to host a COVID-19 vaccination event for the minority populations across Wisconsin.

The Crusaders of Justicia, Forward Latino, Holy Family Memorial and the Manitowoc County Health Department have partnered up to host the“Por Mi Familia” (For My Family) event inviting individuals of all races and ethnicities ages 12 to come and get their first dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 vaccine on June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say that a second event is scheduled for July 17, to administer the second dose of the vaccine. Both events will take place at Crusaders of Justicia located on 1523 Washington Street, in Manitowoc. Officials note that attendees will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Hispanics currently comprise Wisconsin’s largest minority community and per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. While organizers say this event is targeted toward the Hispanic community, everyone is welcomed to attend. Health officials add the vaccine will be free and no health insurance or government identification will be required.



